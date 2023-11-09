Lazard (knee) remained a limited participant at practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Lazard continues to manage a knee issue that he played through in Monday's loss to the Chargers, and he'll presumably need to practice fully Friday in order to avoid carrying an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders. While operating as the Jets' No. 2 wide receiver, Lazard -- who has yet to top three catches in a game this season -- has compiled a 19-273-1 receiving line on 35 targets through eight contests.