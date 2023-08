Lazard is suited up for Saturday's preseason game versus the Panthers, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Lazard didn't play in the Jets' preseason opener last Thursday, but it looks like he'll get some game action Saturday, along with fellow wideouts Corey Davis and Mecole Hardman. Aaron Rodgers isn't expected to play, so all three veteran wideouts will look to develop chemistry with Zach Wilson, who figures to get an extended look for a second straight exhibition.