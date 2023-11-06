Lazard (knee) is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Chargers.

Lazard was added to the Jets' final Week 9 injury report as questionable for Monday night's contest due to a knee issue that limited him at practice Saturday. Now that his availability versus Los Angeles has been confirmed, Lazard is slated to continue to work as the Jets' No. 2 WR in the team's Zach Wilson-helmed offense behind Garrett Wilson, a role that has resulted in the 27-year-old recording a 17/255/1 receiving line on 29 targets through seven games. In his last outing, Lazard caught three of his season-high six targets for 45 yards in the Jets' overtime win over the Giants in Week 8.