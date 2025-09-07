Lazard (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's season opener versus the Steelers, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports.

After he was a major disappointment in the first season of his four-year, $44 million deal with the Jets in 2023, Lazard had something of a bounce-back effort in 2024, turning in a 37-530-6 receiving line on 60 targets over 12 games. With Davante Adams moving on to the Rams over the offseason, Lazard was presumed to be locked into a top-three role at receiver heading into 2025, but first-year head coach Aaron Glenn has instead elected to make the veteran wideout a healthy inactive for Week 1. With Lazard in street clothes, practice-squad call-up Tyler Johnson could be in position to serve as the Jets' No. 3 receiver behind Garrett Wilson and Josh Reynolds, while gadget player Xavier Gipson and rookie fourth-round pick Arian Smith are available as depth options at the position.