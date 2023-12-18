Lazard caught three of six targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 30-0 loss to the Dolphins.

Lazard posted his highest yardage total since Week 8. He continues to play a starting role on the outside, but Lazard hasn't made much of his opportunities, and the Jets' poor quarterback play hasn't helped matters. Zach Wilson was placed in concussion protocol after exiting Sunday's loss in the first half, so Trevor Siemian could be Lazard's quarterback in Week 16 against the Commanders.