Lazard caught three of four targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Broncos.

Lazard finished third behind Tyler Conklin and Garrett Wilson in both targets and receiving yards. The former Green Bay wide receiver has exceeded 30 yards in four of five games with the Jets, but Lazard's highest total with his new team is 61 yards, and he has yet to catch more than three passes in a game in 2023. He'll continue to occupy a starting role across from Wilson in Week 6 against the Eagles.