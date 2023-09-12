Lazard caught two of four targets for 46 yards in Monday's 22-16 overtime win over the Bills.

Lazard's decision to join the Jets in the offseason was undoubtedly influenced by the then-impending arrival of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but the former Packers teammates played just four snaps together before Rodgers suffered what is feared to be a season-ending Achilles injury. Lazard went on to lead the team in receiving yards as backup Zach Wilson threw for 140 yards in a win fueled by the defense's four forced Josh Allen turnovers. Lazard is locked into a starting role on the outside heading into a Week 2 trip to Dallas, but that prominent usage is much less exciting with Wilson throwing the ball rather than Rodgers.