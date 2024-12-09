Carlson made all four of his field-goal attempts and both PAT tries in Sunday's 32-26 overtime loss to the Dolphins.

Carlson's leg strength wasn't tested, as his longest kick was a 42-yard field goal that put the Jets up by three with 52 seconds left in the fourth quarter. He demonstrated strong accuracy, but it was all for naught, as Miami tied it up in the final seconds of regulation before scoring a walk-off touchdown in overtime. Carlson could be busy again in Week 15, giving him fantasy streaming appeal against the 3-10 Jaguars.