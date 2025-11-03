Head coach Aaron Glenn confirmed Monday that Cisco (pectoral) will miss the remainder of the season, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The Syracuse product will undergo surgery after sustaining a torn pectoral in the Jets' Week 8 win over the Bengals, so it's no surprise that he'll miss the rest of the year. Cisco played 499 defensive snaps over New York's first eight games this season, recording 41 total tackles and one pass defended. Tony Adams is likely to step in and start at free safety while Cisco is sidelined.