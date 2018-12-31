Jets' Andre Roberts: Among best return men in 2018
Roberts capped his season with three catches for 28 yards on four targets in Sunday's 38-3 loss to New England, giving him a total of 10 catches for 79 yards and a touchdown.
Roberts saw more action on offense than usual due to injuries to the Jets' wide receiver corps, but the majority of his value comes on special teams. He was among the league's best returners this season, recording 132 or more kick return yards four times, while also topping that mark once as a punt returner and scoring a touchdown of each kind. There should be a robust market for the free agent's special teams services.
