Roberts scored a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown in Sunday's 44-38 overtime loss to the Packers.

Roberts didn't make an impact on offense, but he was still a major contributor in this high-scoring affair thanks to some critical plays on special teams. In addition to his 99-yard touchdown, Roberts set up the Jets' game-tying field goal late in regulation with a 51-yard kickoff return.

