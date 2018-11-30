Jets' Andre Roberts: Good to go Sunday
Roberts (foot) won't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Tennessee, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Roberts was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant but his return to full participation Friday indicates it was a minor issue. The 30-year-old should return kickoffs and punts for the Jets, per usual.
