Roberts (back) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

Roberts was a surprise addition to Thursday's injury report, given that he was not listed to begin the week. The veteran return man should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. If Roberts is unable to suit up for any amount of time, Trenton Cannon would slot in as the Jets' starting kick and punt returner.

