Jets' Andre Roberts: Limited in practice Thursday
Roberts (back) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
Roberts was a surprise addition to Thursday's injury report, given that he was not listed to begin the week. The veteran return man should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. If Roberts is unable to suit up for any amount of time, Trenton Cannon would slot in as the Jets' starting kick and punt returner.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 things to know
The fallout from the trade deadline headlines this week's things to know.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...