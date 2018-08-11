Roberts caught his lone target for 13 yards and added a 10-yard punt return as New York defeated the Falcons 17-0 in Friday's preseason opener.

Rookie Trenton Cannon got the majority of reps in the return game, but he muffed a punt inside his own 10-yard line. Roberts is an established special teams contributor, so he'll likely wind up being the primary return man when the games start to count. He's almost a complete non-factor on offense, though.