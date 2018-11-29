Roberts (foot) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Roberts was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, so it remains to be seen where he picked up the foot injury. With Trenton Cannon's (hamstring) status for Sunday's tilt against the Titans also in question, the Jets could realistically be without either designated kick returner. If neither Roberts or Cannon are able to suit up Week 13, one of Elijah McGuire or Deontay Burnett could see work returning kicks.

