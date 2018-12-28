Jets' Andre Roberts: Set for increased role
Roberts will have an elevated role in the offense Sunday at New England with Quincy Enunwa (ankle) and Jermaine Kearse (Achilles) sidelined, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Roberts rarely has been used on offense this season, but his return ability hasn't gone unnoticed. Overall, he leads the NFL in kickoff return yards (1,115), kick return average (29.3) and punt return average (14.7), earning him a Pro Bowl nod. In the four contests in which he's earned at least 38 percent of the offensive snaps in 2018, Roberts has hauled in five of his 11 targets for 37 yards and one TD. On Sunday, work will be available, but Robby Anderson, Chris Herndon and Elijah McGuire are better bets to receive attention from Sam Darnold.
