Roberts is dealing with elbow and foot injuries and did not participate at practice Wednesday, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

Roberts served his usual role as the Jets' primary return man in Sunday's win over the Broncos, but apparently did not escape the game unscathed. The 30-year-old's participation at Thursday and Friday's practices should provide a better idea of the severity of the injuries.

