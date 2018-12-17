Roberts caught three of four targets for 16 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 29-22 loss to the Texans.

Roberts' 13-yard touchdown grab in the third quarter was just his second receiving score since the start of the 2015 campaign, as his impact primarily comes on special teams. His contributions in his usual capacity as a return man consisted of three kick returns for 71 yards and two punt returns for 22 yards.

