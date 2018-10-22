Roberts caught two of six targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 37-17 loss to Minnesota.

Roberts is usually limited to return duties, but he saw some work at wide receiver with Quincy Enunwa's (ankle) absence and the release of Terrelle Pryor (groin) thinning out the Jets' ranks at that position. The veteran's primary impact still came on special teams, however, as he racked up 193 yards on six kick returns and eight yards on a pair of punt returns. Despite his increased role on offense, Roberts' value against the Bears in Week 8 should remain limited to formats that reward return yardage.