Jets' Andre Roberts: Will play Sunday
Roberts (back) will play in Sunday's game against Miami.
Roberts came into Sunday with a rather murky forecast surrounding his availability but after holding up well through warmups it seems the Jets feel content with his health moving forward. With both Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa suiting up, Roberts figures to have a minimal role in the passing game but should be the Jets primary return man.
