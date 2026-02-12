Beck caught six of nine targets for 45 yards and two touchdowns while rushing once for five yards over 17 games in 2025.

The 29-year-old from Texas tied his career high in touchdown receptions during his first season with the Jets, finishing tied for the second-most on the team. Beck also played a significant role on special teams, logging 315 snaps and recording eight total tackles. After signing a one-year, $1.34 million deal with the Jets last offseason, he's now set to hit unrestricted free agency. Beck will likely land with a team in need of blocking help and special-teams depth ahead of the 2026 season.