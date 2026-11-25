Beck played all but one of his 13 snaps on special teams in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Chargers.

The 30-year-old Beck has been one of the more versatile players in the league this season. In addition to taking snaps as a fullback and tight end, Beck often serves as a short-kickoff specialist for the Jets and while also contributing on the special teams coverage and return units. While the variety of roles he handles makes him valuable from a real-life standpoint, Beck maintains little fantasy relevance. He's carried twice for one yard and has yet to draw a target through the Jets' first 11 games.