Beck didn't record a target or carry while playing five of the Jets' 66 snaps on offense in Sunday's 29-6 loss to the Saints.

Beck recorded two touches in the Jets' Week 15 loss to the Jaguars, but he wasn't a factor in the box score in Sunday's contest and saw more playing time on special teams than on offense. For the season, the 29-year-old fullback has carried once for five yards to go with five catches for 43 yards and a touchdown on seven targets over 15 appearances.