Jets' Anthony Cioffi: Signs with Jets
The Jets signed Cioffi to a contract Thursday.
Cioffi spent the last two seasons playing for Ottawa in the CFL, and he'll now get a chance to compete for a gig with New York. The former Rutgers standout boasts impressive versatility, having suited up as both a linebacker and defensive back during his CFL tenure.
