Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Active Week 10
Stewart (groin) is active for Sunday's Week 10 tilt against the Buccaneers.
The rookie has apparently sufficiently overcome the groin injury that he sustained in Thursday's practice to take a crack at the Buccaneers' vulnerable secondary Sunday. Stewart could see some extra snaps this week with Jeremy Kerley beginning his four-game suspension.
More News
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Will see increased role•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Made inactive Sunday•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Not targeted in win•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Catches lone target in win•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Catches two passes in regular season debut•
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...