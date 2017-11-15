Stewart caught his lone target but didn't gain any yards during Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.

Stewart caught two passes back in Week 1 and Sunday's reception was just his third since. Fellow rookie Chad Hansen finally caught his first passes as a pro Sunday, and while both players should get more reps in light of Jeremy Kerley's four-game suspension, there is fairly minimal fantasy upside given the other options available to quarterback Josh McCown.

