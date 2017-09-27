Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Catches lone target in win
Stewart hauled in a 24-yard pass in Sunday's 20-6 win over Miami.
The rookie rebounded after a silent outing against Oakland in Week 2. It's hard to get too excited, though. Targets will be harder to come by with the return of tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, arguably the Jets' most physically gifted target, and a strong emphasis on running the ball that finally got New York in the win column.
