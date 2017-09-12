Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Catches two passes in regular season debut
Stewart caught two of five targets for 10 yards during Sunday's loss to the Bills.
Stewart technically got the start, though that didn't guarantee him significant targets, as four other players had as many or more and six players had more receiving yards. Stewart may have decent games here and there, but the Jets' passing game isn't good enough to make him a consistently viable option.
