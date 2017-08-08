Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Could earn starting job
Stewart (groin) could be in line to start for the Jets after Quincy Enunwa was ruled out for the season because of a bulging disk in his next.
Stewart, who is recovering from his own groin issue, only has Robby Anderson ahead of him on the depth chart, though a starting spot is hardly a guarantee of fantasy success, especially with how poor the Jets' passing offense is expected to be this year.
