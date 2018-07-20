Stewart is facing a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 2017 third-round pick allegedly tested positive for a diuretic or masking agent. He'll still be eligible for training camp and the preseason, but this won't help Stewart's chances to earn a meaningful role in a receiving corps with Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse, Quincy Enunwa (neck), Terrelle Pryor (ankle), Chad Hansen and Andre Roberts. Despite his draft status, the 24-year-old may enter camp on the roster bubble, following a rookie season with six catches in 15 games. There should be another update coming soon, as the NFL has yet to announce the suspension.

