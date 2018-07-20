Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Facing two-game suspension
Stewart is facing a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The 2017 third-round pick allegedly tested positive for a diuretic or masking agent. He'll still be eligible for training camp and the preseason, but this won't help Stewart's chances to earn a meaningful role in a receiving corps with Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse, Quincy Enunwa (neck), Terrelle Pryor (ankle), Chad Hansen and Andre Roberts. Despite his draft status, the 24-year-old may enter camp on the roster bubble, following a rookie season with six catches in 15 games. There should be another update coming soon, as the NFL has yet to announce the suspension.
More News
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Should be safe for 2018•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Struggles through rookie season•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Minimal role in Sunday's loss•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Catches lone target in loss to Bucs•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Active Week 10•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Listed as questionable this week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Blount
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Jarvis...
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Jones, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017
-
Tight end, DST sleeper options
Heath Cummings says tight end and defense could be two of your last three picks and you could...
-
Busts at tight end and DST
Heath Cummings looks for bust candidates at tight end and DST.
-
Tight end and DST breakouts
Heath Cummings looks for the next big thing at tight end and DST.
-
Travis Kelce primed for big year
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Travis Kelce this offseason, and the Chiefs tight end is excited...