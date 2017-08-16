Stewart led all Jets wideouts with 32 offensive snaps in Saturday's preseason opener against Tennessee, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

After missing OTAs, minicamp and the start of training camp, Stewart figures to get ample playing time throughout the exhibition schedule as the Jets search for contributors besides Robby Anderson in an inexperienced receiving corps. Despite falling behind while having surgery on his thumb and groin, Stewart is squarely in the mix for a key role to open the season, competing against the likes of Charone Peake, Jalin Marshall (suspension) and fourth-round rookie Chad Hansen. The third-round pick out of Alabama didn't exactly make the most of his extended run in Saturday's game, catching only one of two targets for eight yards, with both opportunities coming in the second half. He clearly worked behind Anderson, Marshall and Peake.