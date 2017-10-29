Stewart (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Stewart will be in street clothes for the first time this season in a surprising choice from coach Todd Bowles, given that the rookie had been serving as the Jets' kickoff returner. While Stewart had filled a critical role on special teams, his involvement on offense has waned since he logged 38 offensive snaps Week 1 against the Bills. In the subsequent six contests, Stewart has hauled in only two of three targets for 26 yards and has gained 18 yards on three carries.