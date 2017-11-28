Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Minimal role in Sunday's loss
Stewart was not targeted in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.
Stewart played nine of 70 offensive snaps and also added some special teams snaps, with Chad Hansen being the Jets' clear No. 3 option at receiver.
