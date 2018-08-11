Jets' ArDarius Stewart: No catches in preseason opener
Stewart failed to come down with either of his two targets in Friday's preseason opener against the Falcons. New York won the game, 17-0.
It's discouraging to see a goose egg next to Stewart's name on a night during which 12 different Jets recorded at least one catch. The 2017 third-rounder is rapidly approaching bust status.
