Now that Stewart's two-game suspension is over, the Jets have to decide whether to keep him by 4 PM on Wednesday, Andy Vasquez of Northjersey.com reports.

The decision will likely come down to a choice between Stewart and fellow wide receiver Charone Peake, who is a strong contributor on special teams but doesn't pull much weight on offense. While the Jets invested a 2017 third-round pick in Stewart, it's unclear where he would fit in their offense if the team opts to retain him. Expect an update on this situation after the decision is made.