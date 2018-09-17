Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Roster spot in jeopardy with suspension over
Now that Stewart's two-game suspension is over, the Jets have to decide whether to keep him by 4 PM on Wednesday, Andy Vasquez of Northjersey.com reports.
The decision will likely come down to a choice between Stewart and fellow wide receiver Charone Peake, who is a strong contributor on special teams but doesn't pull much weight on offense. While the Jets invested a 2017 third-round pick in Stewart, it's unclear where he would fit in their offense if the team opts to retain him. Expect an update on this situation after the decision is made.
More News
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Survives cuts for now•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Snags 17-yard catch•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: No catches in preseason opener•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Officially suspended two games•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Facing two-game suspension•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Should be safe for 2018•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy impact of Gordon to Patriots
The Patriots are trading for Josh Gordon, and here's what it means in Fantasy.
-
Believe in Callaway? Cook panic?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 2 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe.
-
Week 2 reactions plus early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down the key story lines from Week 2, while giving a sneak preview of the...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...