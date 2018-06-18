Stewart likely will keep his roster spot, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

A third-round pick last year, Stewart caught six passes for 82 yards as a rookie and now faces an uphill battle to earn a significant role. In addition to last year's starting wideouts, Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse, the Jets will have Terrelle Pryor (ankle), Quincy Enunwa (neck) and 2017 fourth-round pick Chad Hansen competing for snaps. Stewart figures to stick around on the 53-man roster, but he may end up fifth or sixth on the wideout depth chart.

