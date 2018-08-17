Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Snags 17-yard catch
Stewart (suspension) caught one of two targets for 17 yards in Thursday's 15-13 preseason loss to Washington.
Stewart will be unavailable for the first two regular season contests due to a PED-related suspension, and he's hardly making an impact even when available in the preseason. He's fighting an uphill battle just to make the team.
More News
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: No catches in preseason opener•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Officially suspended two games•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Facing two-game suspension•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Should be safe for 2018•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Struggles through rookie season•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Minimal role in Sunday's loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How to draft wide receivers
We recommend grabbing a top-10 wide receiver, but if you can’t make that happen there are plenty...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these sixteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Breaking down the top-10 RB
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Doctson
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Zero-RB is still viable
It's gone out of vogue in recent years, but Heath Cummings says we should give zero-RB a chance...
-
No. 2 in non-PPR: Bell or Zeke?
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Le'Veon Bell vs....