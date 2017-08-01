Stewart (groin) was held out of team drills Sunday and will not participate fully until he's completely healthy, NorthJersey.com reports.

Stewart and fellow rookie wideout Chad Hansen (knee) have both been unable to fully participate in the early parts of training camp, which is a tough blow given the opportunities they have to move up the depth chart with good showings. The wide receiver depth chart is void of any star talent, so Stewart and Hansen will get their opportunities if they can stay on the field.