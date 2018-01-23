Stewart caught six of 13 targets for 82 yards during the 2017 season.

Stewart, a third-round pick out of Alabama, was active for 15 games but was never able to improve on the two receptions he had in the opening week against Buffalo. With a full season under his belt, there will surely be higher expectations for 2018, but his fantasy prospects will be more dependent on the other wideouts on the depth chart and who will be under center for the Jets.