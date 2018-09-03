Stewart (suspension) wasn't cut by the Jets, so he'll remain with the team heading into the season.

Stewart isn't on the 53-man roster, either, as he's serving a two-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Once the 2017 third-rounder from Alabama is eligible to play, New York will likely have to choose between him and special teams standout Charone Peake, who's currently the sixth wide receiver on the active roster.