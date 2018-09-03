Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Survives cuts for now
Stewart (suspension) wasn't cut by the Jets, so he'll remain with the team heading into the season.
Stewart isn't on the 53-man roster, either, as he's serving a two-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Once the 2017 third-rounder from Alabama is eligible to play, New York will likely have to choose between him and special teams standout Charone Peake, who's currently the sixth wide receiver on the active roster.
More News
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Snags 17-yard catch•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: No catches in preseason opener•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Officially suspended two games•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Facing two-game suspension•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Should be safe for 2018•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Struggles through rookie season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Time to panic about Le'Veon?
By not reporting to the Steelers on Monday, Le'Veon Bell raised one more red flag for anyone...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place, including our Fantasy...
-
Snag Breida, Morris for SF?
Jerick McKinnon suffered a knee injury at Saturday's practice, and he's out for the season....
-
Projecting 49ers without McKinnon
Heath Cummings takes a look at what to expect in San Francisco without Jerick McKinnon.
-
How does Gates affect Chargers?
Antonio Gates finally re-signed with the Chargers, which has limited impact on the Chargers...