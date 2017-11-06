Coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Stewart will see an increased role while Jeremy Kerley serves a four-game suspension, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

The rookie out of Alabama has only caught four balls for 36 yards so far this season, but with one of the Jets' top pass catchers now suspended, Stewart may get some extra looks. Whether it's enough action on the field to warrant fantasy value for Stewart is yet to be seen, but he should at least the opportunity this Sunday to showcase his talent.