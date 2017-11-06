Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Will see increased role
Coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Stewart will see an increased role while Jeremy Kerley serves a four-game suspension, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
The rookie out of Alabama has only caught four balls for 36 yards so far this season, but with one of the Jets' top pass catchers now suspended, Stewart may get some extra looks. Whether it's enough action on the field to warrant fantasy value for Stewart is yet to be seen, but he should at least the opportunity this Sunday to showcase his talent.
More News
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Made inactive Sunday•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Not targeted in win•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Catches lone target in win•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Catches two passes in regular season debut•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Strikes twice in crosstown game•
-
Jets' ArDarius Stewart: Leads wideouts in snaps•
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...
-
Believe it? Matchup-proof Eagles
The Eagles made a mockery of the Broncos and all of us who doubted them. Should you forget...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...