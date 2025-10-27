Smith caught his only target for 23 yards in Sunday's 39-38 win over the Bengals. He also had an 18-yard kickoff return.

Smith's catch kick-started the Jets' game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. The rookie fourth-round pick seems unlikely to be used as anything more than an occasional deep target after the Jets' Week 9 bye considering he had just one target Sunday despite the absences of Garrett Wilson (knee) and Josh Reynolds (hip).