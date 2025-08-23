Smith didn't catch his only target and rushed once for 10 yards in Friday's 19-17 preseason loss to the Eagles.

Smith had a quiet finish to his preseason, and the fact he suited up Friday while the Jets rested their starters suggests the rookie fourth-round pick will begin his career in a depth role. Smith can add a unique element to the Jets' passing game with his deep speed, but he struggled with drops at Georgia and likely won't be a key contributor out of the gate despite the team's lack of an established No. 2 wide receiver behind Garrett Wilson.