Smith wasn't targeted and had a 13-yard run in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Browns.

Smith's 67 percent snap share led all Jets wide receivers in a game Garrett Wilson (knee) exited early, but the rookie fourth-round pick didn't see significant involvement as Justin Fields completed only six passes. Smith's run tied a 13-yard Fields scamper for the Jets' longest offensive play by anyone other than Breece Hall. If Wilson doesn't play Thursday against the Patriots, Smith would be in line for significant playing time, though that hasn't translated to many targets in the Jets' run-first offense.