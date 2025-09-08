Smith wasn't targeted and had a 31-yard kickoff return in Sunday's 34-32 loss to the Steelers.

Smith got the final kickoff return opportunity of the game for the Jets after Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) got hurt and Xavier Gipson lost a costly fumble on a kickoff return. Smith's speed could help the rookie fourth-round pick out of Georgia factor in as a deep threat on offense down the line, but his contributions will likely be limited primarily to special teams early on.