Smith caught his only target for 14 yards in Sunday's 37-22 loss to the Cowboys.

The rookie wideout from Georgia played 42 offensive snaps and caught his lone target in the Week 5 loss, bringing his season totals to four catches for 24 yards across five games. Smith played behind Garrett Wilson (68 snaps) and Josh Reynolds (53 snaps) on Sunday, suggesting he could be operating as the team's No. 3 wideout. However, the increased playing time didn't translate to production, and he'll likely have a similar role in the Week 6 matchup against the Broncos.