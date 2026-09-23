Smith (knee) underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season, Antwan V. Staley of the New York Daily News reports.

Smith suffered a knee injury during the 20-17 overtime loss to Green Bay in Week 2. He will finish the 2026 campaign without a catch (one target), adding four carries for 13 yards. With Smith, Omar Cooper (ankle) and Tim Patrick (groin) out of the equation, Isaiah Williams could be in line for more opportunities behind Adonai Mitchell and Garrett Wilson. The Jets also signed Malik McClain off the practice squad Tuesday, which will help fill some of the void left by the injuries within the receiving corps.