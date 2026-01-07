Smith finished his rookie 2025 season with seven catches for 52 yards on 16 targets while adding four carries for 13 yards. He also notched two kickoff returns for 49 yards and recorded three solo tackles.

Smith didn't make much of an impact on offense, as his longest catch went for 23 yards. In his limited action on that side of the ball, Smith primarily ran deep routes but didn't get much attention from the Jets' underwhelming stable of quarterbacks. The 2025 fourth-round pick should have little trouble holding onto a roster spot in 2026 thanks to his contributions as a gunner on special teams, but Smith would need to develop substantially as a receiver to earn fantasy consideration.