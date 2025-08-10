Smith caught two of three targets for 18 yards in Saturday's 30-10 preseason win over the Packers.

Smith's production came in the second and third quarters, well after starting quarterback Justin Fields had exited the game. Nonetheless, Smith flashed the impressive speed that enticed the Jets to draft him in the fourth round out of Georgia. The rookie wide receiver's in good position to make the 53-man roster, even if it's in a depth role at first.