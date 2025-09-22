Smith caught both of his targets for two yards during Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Buccaneers.

With Josh Reynolds (hamstring) sidelined for the Jets' Week 3 loss, Smith played a career-high 48 offensive snaps. However, his increased workload didn't translate to production, as the rookie from Georgia was targeted just twice. Through his first three NFL games, the 23-year-old has posted three catches for 10 yards and one carry for minus-10 yards. The Jets' wide receiver corps is largely unproven outside of Garrett Wilson, so Smith's role could continue to grow in the Jets' Week 4 matchup against the Dolphins.